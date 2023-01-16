The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is one of eight state grantees from the National Association for Family, School, and Community Engagement to be involved in developing innovative approaches to develop stronger family partnership coursework and field experiences for pre-service teachers.
The project is in response to a 2022 Survey Findings Report on Family Engagement in Kentucky Educator Preparation Programs by the Collaborative for Families and Schools.
The survey found 74% of Kentucky educator preparation programs would improve family engagement components if they were given the tools and resources. Currently only 22% of respondents offer a standalone course in family and community partnership best practices.
“Kentucky schools are doing an excellent job opening opportunities for schools and families to partner,” said Dr. Edna Schack, Prichard Committee Member and professor emeritus, Morehead State University. “Educator preparation programs are picking up efforts by building stronger family partnership knowledge and experiences into curricula for prospective teachers before they begin their teaching careers. We are grateful to NAFSCE for funding to support these efforts.”
Over the course of the grant, families will serve as advisors in the development of a series of seminars and field experiences for Kentucky preservice teachers and faculty in partnership with Eastern Kentucky University and Madison County Schools and Morehead State University and Rowan County Schools. Corbin Independent and Menifee County Schools will also serve as field sites for prospective teachers. Family and teacher panel discussions, pre/post surveys, interviews, and monthly learning circles will take place through the 2023 spring semester.
The conclusion and call to action for all Kentucky educator preparation programs will be in June at the Kentucky Association of Colleges of Teacher Education annual conference. Kentucky also will be part of a national community of practice with grantees from the other seven states and NAFSCE researchers.
“Engaging families in their child’s education is a proven strategy to increase student success and student belonging in school,” said Brigitte Blom, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee. “The grant from NAFSCE will help ensure future teachers develop effective skills in family engagement. We are grateful to Prichard Committee member, Dr. Edna Schack, for leading this important work, and for the partnership with EKU and MSU.”