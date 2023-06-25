A local executive chef set to premiere on Food Network this week almost missed her big break in 2019.
A 2005 graduate of East Carter High School and now the Executive Chef for Aramark Food Service at Morehead State University, Brittani Ratcliff said she received a couple of messages on social media a few years ago — inquiries to book her for a spot on national television.
Turns out, her Instagram page full of her culinary creativity had piqued the interest of producers for Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen.”
“I thought it was spam so I ignored it. I got a couple more messages and then my phone started ringing. It took me a week to believe it was real,” Ratcliff said.
After some coaxing, the smalltown chef who started in the kitchen on her mamaw’s hip as a babe was thrusted into the spotlight by securing a spot for Hell’s Kitchen’s Season 19, which filmed in 2019 and aired in 2021. Ratcliff said the pandemic is to blame for the gap.
“I was really nervous. Here I was from this small town up against all these chefs from much larger cities and with way more experience,” said Ratcliff, who took on nationally recognized and prestigious chefs, some established in the game before Ratcliff even started culinary school.
Ratcliff said upon meeting Chef Gordon Ramsay — an icon in the culinary world, known for his fiery passion and colorful vocabulary — he could tell she was a bit timid.
“Brittani, what do you do for a living?” Ratcliff recalls him asking.
After telling the chef she belonged in the kitchen, he handed down some advice that erased her worry. “Just (expletive) cook,” Ramsey told her.
Ratcliff said those words stuck with her as she pushed through six challenges and dinner services before receiving the ax, and even more so as she received another invitation, this time from Food Network’s Chopped.
“Never a thought in my mind that would ever happen. It took months to realize I’d been on Hell’s Kitchen. When it aired and I’m watching the episodes I thought, ‘That’s me. On television,” Ratcliff laughed.
After debating on if another television experience was worth it, Ratcliff was off again to film in New York City.
At the time of filming, eastern Kentucky was freshly reeling from disastrous flooding and Ratcliff took the opportunity to use her platform for possible assistance.
“I had the opportunity to bring awareness to what had happened and that we are still rebuilding a year later,” Ratcliff said.
“Eastern Kentucky gets a bad rap, that we’re all hillbilly, redneck mountain people. There’s not a lot of positive light shed on Appalachia,” Ratcliff added, “Even if I don’t do well on the show, I’m going to perform 100% regardless and at least show we are a resilient people.”
Chopped consists of three timed rounds — an appetizer, entree and dessert. The courses will be comprised of ingredients in a mystery basket, some maybe not so desirable. Ratcliff and her three other co-stars will be expected to use their creative flair and culinary know-how to concoct dishes that will wow judges enough to survive each round.
“It is insane. I’m used to super strict time limits and a set amount of time. I’m used to fast pace and long hours. I thought I would be perfect for a competition like this. I wasn’t wrong but I was shocked at how quick that time runs down. It’s a different kind of crazy and it’ll humble you in a quick second,” Ratcliff laughed.
After her episode airs Tuesday evening at 8 p.m., Ratcliff doesn’t believe that’s the end for her.
“I’m still just in the beginning. This isn’t over with for me. It’s just an additive to the rest of my career,” Ratcliff said.
Ratcliff was previously named as one of the top 25 chefs in the country for high achievements and bringing good to universities and causes.
When Ratcliff isn’t airing on the small screen, she puts her focus on bringing awareness to the food service industry in a positive light.
Ratcliff has spotlighted those facing restrictions in employment at Morehead State University, providing individuals with different abilities job opportunities in the food world.
“I have quite a few staff members that are autistic. I see them go from ‘I can’t do this’ to ‘I can do more than what you’ve given me,” Ratcliff said. “I try to be that positive person and shed positive light on eastern Kentucky.”
In addition, Ratcliff wants to use her platform to emphasize the importance of self-sufficiency and an overall respect for food and where it comes from.
“Growing up we produced food we ate ourselves; I have a more profound and deeper respect for the food I’m cooking,” Ratcliff said.
Added Ratcliff: “This respect for animal and plant are things a lot of people take for granted in grocery stores. COVID proved that. It’s a big goal of mine to start an outreach to teach people to grow their own food, preserve it and use it.”
Ratcliff couldn’t air on television without attributing her success to her family.
“I’m only the chef I am today because Mamaw put me on her hip when she was cooking,” she said.