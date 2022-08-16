ASHLAND The Cinema at Camp Landing will offer Friday Night Frights, starting at 10 p.m. Friday with a showing of the movie "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies."
Each Friday, the theater will offer a different horror movie, including some classics such as Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho," which will be shown Sept. 9.
A new themed drink will be featured each week to coordinate with the featured horror movie.
A season pass, which includes a Bates Motel key chain that will act as the ticket to each of the 11 movies in the series, is available. Tickets also can be purchased for individual movies. Purchases may be made at the cinema concession stand or at CinemaCampLanding.com.
The following is a schedule of movies:
Friday — "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies."
Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 — To be announced.
Sept. 9 — "Psycho."
Sept. 16 — "Prince of Darkness."
Sept. 23 — "Vacancy."
Sept. 30 — "Smile."
Oct. 7 — "The Ring."
Oct. 14 — "Halloween Ends."
Oct. 21 — "Nightmare on Elm Street."
Oct. 28 — "Prey for the Devil."