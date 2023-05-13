RUSSELL Russell High School senior Arnav Dharmagadda is far from typical.
It’s not every day a local student scores a perfect on their ACT (twice), receives acceptance letters from both Yale and Harvard, is named a Presidential Scholar, receives the prestigious Jefferson Scholarship, or acquires a network that includes the current Attorney General — yet Dharmagadda’s impressive list of accomplishments includes all of the above.
Dharmagadda said he wasn’t entirely sold on attending the University of Virginia — the third-ranking public university in the country — until he learned of the Jefferson Scholar Award.
In addition to paying for his undergraduate degree, the Jefferson Scholarship also includes a stipend that pays Dharmagadda for his attendance.
With two study abroad opportunies also funded, one for academic purposes and the other for personal growth and development, Dharmagadda plans to further get exposed to outside cultures and ideologies to aid in his pursuit of policymaking.
Dharmagadda said he elected to major in public policy with future aspirations of working on Capital Hill.
“Poverty and urban development is really my niche,” Dharmagadda said.
As a high school student, Dharmagadda was heavily involved with academics and future problem solving laying the foundation in teamwork, perseverance, competition and for his interest in public policy solutions.
Dharmagadda said he has focused a lot on education policy throughout his high school career.
Serving on a student advisory board for the Kentucky Deptartment of Education and Teach for Kentucky, Dharmagadda gained insight on how to change the way Kentucky schools run to be more innovative.
Choosing between Harvard, Yale, UVA, Duke and other prestigious universities was a difficult decision, Dharmagadda said.
Ultimately, he felt the Ivy League institution’s prestige conformed into a product of sorts, making him the consumer.
Rather at UVA, the school presented an interest in him as an individual.
Dharmagadda said he had planned a trip to the university for a tour, but with all the guided tours booked, Benjamin Skipper, director of the graduate and undergraduate programs with the Jefferson Scholars Foundation, personally took time out of his schedule to show Dharmaggada and his parents around.
Dharmagadda said it was a kind gesture that reinforced to him the program and school cared about his pursuits.
“You hear the reputation of Harvard. It means a lot that you go there,” Dharmagadda said, “But at UVA it’s more about the student and not the school.”
The Jefferson Scholarship, named after President Thomas Jefferson who had a large hand in building the university, has 120 students in the program with $800 million to disperse between them.
Whether it be a business endeavor or a non-profit launch, Dharmagadda said the program ensures students have the monetary support for any sort of seed funding.
In addition to receiving the Jefferson Scholarship after rigorous interview and competition, Dharmagadda was also named a Presidential Scholar, one of the highest national honors for a high school student.
Selected by the Department of Education, Presidential Scholars receive an impressive alumni network which include all past recipients — giving Dharmagadda immediate access and common ground with notable and influential individuals.
Dharmagadda isn’t only now being exposed to such influential people, according to him, they’ve surrounded him throughout his life.
First thanking his parents, Dharmagadda extended a “shout out” to his Marathon family, adding his parents supported him endlessly.
Dharmagadda mentioned several teachers who impacted him along the way.
His calculus teacher, Joseph Aldrich, aided in Dharmagadda’s understanding of differing opinions and learning that blind optimism isn’t always realistic.
Dharmagadda said during class downtime, he and Aldrich debated politics, with Aldrich often times taking the differing side, ultimately securing his idea that policy and a future in government was for him.
In addition to Aldrich, Dharmagadda gave credit to his counselors for providing opportunities and Mrs. Robyn Campbell.
“She has been tremendously helpful in improving my writing and shaping who I am today,” Dharmagadda said.
As his transition into college approaches, Dharmagadda said he looks forward to doing much of nothing during summer vacation, aside from reading a non-required book for once and picking up his new hobby of crocheting.