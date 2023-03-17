SUMMIT The Midnite Tattoo Society announced it will conduct a fundraiser for the family of Clarence Wilkerson on Sunday, March 19.
Wilkerson, 34, died shortly after being arrested by the Ashland Police Department on March 4. Kentucky State Police is currently investigating the death, while Wilkerson's family and others in the community have called his death in custody a result of negligence.
The event, from noon to 10 p.m., will feature $60 pieces of tattoos in honor of Clarence Wilkerson, as well as other designs. All proceeds will go toward Wilkerson's funeral expenses and other expenses.
All tattoos will be first-come, first-serve, with immediate family members taking priority.
Midnite Tattoo Society is at 5405 Roberts Drive, Suite 9.