Area school superintendents worry that a proposed website for self-reporting COVID-19 case reports could push inaccurate information out to communities already on edge about the safety of their children and school staff.
Their concerns echo comments made by superintendents earlier this week when the state Department for Public Health briefed them on the website, which has yet to be launched.
A local public health official, however, said the website's information would be useful, as long as those referring to it understand the data will be subject to revision and correction.
If and when the website goes active, schools will be asked to record each day the number of newly reported student and staff cases and how many of them are quarantined.
However, the cases recorded will not necessarily be confirmed cases, just those that have been reported to the school. Confirming the cases and providing an accurate count will be up to local health departments.
The premise is the website will bring more transparency to communities, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Local superintendents say they will comply if the website goes live, but the lack of accuracy is disturbing.
"We've been through this. We had a case in July when one of our soccer players tested positive," Russell Superintendent Sean Horne said. "We reported it and quarantined the the team. The student tested again and we found out it was a false positive. So it's a legitimate concern."
The fear he saw among staff and the community is something he wants to avoid, and waiting for accurate information is the best way to do that, he believes. "I'm inundated with information every day and want to be cautious for that very reason," he said.
Ashland's Sean Howard said districts are on the side of transparency but don't want to fuel anxiety by reporting information that might be found inaccurate. "We already report promptly to the health department and we have a great relationship with them," he said. He would rather keep it that way. "I feel like we've been doing everything we are asked to do and that we should be doing with the local health department," he said.
Currently almost all Kentucky public schools are administering virtual learning only and in-person classes will not resume until at least Sept. 28.
But superintendents in the briefing suggested that once school does resume, the reporting might bring abuses, such as students reporting bogus cases in an attempt to force additional closures.
"Anything is possible when dealing with youth, but we feel that our kids have always been solid," Horne said. "But we have had kids call in things that cause concern and have had to lock down the building."
The website could be valuable because of the immediacy of the information, even though some reported cases might turn out to be negative, Greenup County public health director Chris Crum said.
"You're going to see errors and corrections, but people want immediate information. They just have to be aware that corrections will have to be made."
Communities will be safer if people are informed of potential exposures and react accordingly, he said. "They just need to understand that the data may not be proven accurate, so they also need to check the health department reports," he said.
Health departments will continue to collect data and issue regular reports on confirmed cases, he said.
The website is a sign state education and health officials are looking for ways to enhance safety, according to Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore, himself a retired Ashland superintendent.
"It sounds like a step to take because the state department of education is so concerned about getting kids back in the classroom. They're trying to develop checks and balances so we don't have a surge," he said.
The potential for errors is real, but civic officials have a responsibility to present information, he said. "There is so much we don't know about this pandemic but we feel a strong responsibility as city government to be responsive to people," he said.