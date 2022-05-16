RACELAND The Studio of Dance Kentucky will present its spring recital, “Let’s Dance!,” at 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center at Raceland-Worthington High School.
“Let’s Dance!” is the inaugural performance of dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky. Dancers as young as 2 and older will perform a variety of routines showcasing Jazz, Lyrical, Tap, Ballet, Pointe, Contemporary and Musical Theatre.
Reserved seats are available, while quantities last, at The Studio of Dance Kentucky at 100 Rams Boulevard on the campus of Raceland-Worthington Independent School District.
Natalie Pence, owner and director of The Studio of Dance Kentucky, said, “Our students at the studio have been working hard all year long and we are excited to showcase their talents to our community in a show everyone will enjoy.”
Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children 10 and younger; children 2 and younger will be admitted free on an adult lap. Tickets will only be sold at the door on the days of the shows if seating is available.
For more ticket information, call (606) 585-7464.
Instructors and choreographers, in addition to Pence, are Nicole Smittle and Emily Stephenson. In addition to competitive and performance programs for dancers, The Studio of Dance Kentucky offers recreational dance for those 2 and older.