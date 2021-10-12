EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of stories based on the latest Kentucky Department of Education report cards.
Science assessments are given three times by the state during a student’s career. Recently released Kentucky Department of Education data shows most area districts’ high school numbers are above the statewide numbers, but middle school and elementary are largely behind.
The highest percentage in the proficient and distinguished areas grow throughout the years, especially from middle school to high school. While these numbers don’t track the same student’s growth in the subject, there is a growth in the numbers from the younger students to the high school juniors.
Students are tested in science three times — in fourth grade, seventh grade and 11th grade.
Data from the Kentucky Department of Education School Report Card system shares the percentage of student in each category of novice, apprentice, proficient and distinguished. The total percentage of students in the proficient and distinguished categories are tallied as well. This is the number listed for the results from the 2020-21 school year.
It is important to note that the number used include all high school including alternative schools in the district. For example, Boyd County High School’s numbers are combined with Boyd County Central and Ramey-Estep for the district’s total. Boyd County High School’s individual numbers are available, but the other two school are not broken down from the district’s total.
It is also important to know that some data points from some schools are not given, so if a district or school is missing from the following data, it is unavailable from the KDE.
Almost all local high schools were above the state average of proficient and distinguished scorers in science on the 11th grade assessment. The state averages 26.5% of students in that score range.
Raceland-Worthington tops the charts with 36.2% of students in the proficient or distinguished category. The only district below the state average was Lawrence County with 17.9%.
Here are the numbers fully broken down:
Raceland — 36.2%
Ashland — 33.5%
Fairview — 33.3%
Elliott — 31.1%
Russell — 30.7%
Lewis — 29.3%
Boyd — 27.9%, BCHS — 29.9%
Greenup — 27.6%
Carter — 26.7%, East — 30.2%
Kentucky — 26.5%
Lawrence — 17.9%
Middle Schools in the area are largely below average from the state numbers of proficient and distinguished on the seventh grade science assessment.
Wurtland Middle School is the only school to go above the state average of 20.9% with 21.2% of students scoring proficient or distinguished.
The full breakdown:
Kentucky — 20.9%
Greenup — 20.7%, Wurtland — 21.2%, McKell — 20.2%
Russell — 19.4%
Lewis — 18.6%
Ashland — 18.4%
Boyd — 17.7%
Carter — 16.1%, East — 16.9%, West — 16.4%
Lawrence — 11.4%
Raceland-Worthington — 10.3%
Only two districts had a larger average than the Kentucky percentage in the proficient or distinguished categories on the fourth grade science assessment, but several individual elementary schools were above the average.
The breakdown:
Ashland — 27.1%, Charles Russell — 37.1%, Crabbe — 28.1%, Hager — 30.4%, Oakview — 26.5%
Greenup — 26.9%, Greysbranch — 38.1%, McKell — 28.2%
Kentucky — 25.1%
Carter — 23.0%, Prichard — 31.3%, Olive Hill — 18.2%
Raceland — 21.6%
Russell — 21.5%
Lawrence — 20.5%, Louisa East — 21.6%
Lewis — 18.5%, Garrison — 29.2%, Lewis Central — 15.1%, Tollesboro — 8.6%
Elliott — 13.4%
Boyd — 12.2%, Summit — 11.9%