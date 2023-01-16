BOWLING GREEN Ashland Blazer High School senior and Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science student has been named one of the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.
Hannah Laney’s project, “Synthesis of 4D- and 5D-Based Transition Metal Oxides,” won her $2,000.
Scholars are selected from a pool of 1,949 applicants from 627 high schools across 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and four other countries. Laney was chosen based on her outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions, and exceptional promise as a STEM leader demonstrated through her original, independent research project, essays and recommendations.
In her research, Laney grew crystals called 4D- and 5D- transition metal oxides to measure their properties. These synthesized crystals may potentially advance current technology, such as developing improved methods of data storage. Laney worked under the mentorship of Dr. Jasminka Terzic within Western Kentucky University’s Physics and Astronomy Department.
“Hannah Laney is a remarkable young person in so many ways. We are thrilled she is being recognized for her science talent and appreciate the support of Dr. Terzic and the WKU Physics and Astronomy Department,” Dr. Lynette Breedlove, director of The Gatton Academy, said. “Hannah is a wonderful representative of The Gatton Academy and Ashland Independent Schools. She works hard inside and out of the classroom, while also actively contributing to the Gatton community and her home community.”
At Gatton, Laney is the Co-President of Math Club, a math peer tutor and member of the Gatton Bible Study and International Clubs. She plans to pursue an M.D./Ph.D. and a career at an academic medical center.