ASHLAND It was a great weekend to shop local.
First up it was the Merry Market on the Square where several local vendors sat up showcasing a variety of goodies that make the perfect gifts — the kind of goodies that make it hard to not pick up one for yourself.
With high winds and rain in the forecast, the decision was made to relocate the market from Broadway Square to the basement of The Mill restaurant downtown.
The lack of windows didn’t damper the atmosphere though, with folks flocking downstairs to take in booth upon booth of jewelry, art, clothing, books and other seasonal items.
Located in the corner of the market was Santa Claus himself, sitting comfortably for photo ops with not just human children, either.
On occasion Santa could be seen “cheesing” with four-legged, furry pals who tagged along with their families for the day. For every photo taken with pets, a donation was made to the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund.
Merry Market was put on by Visit AKY in partnership with AKY Mamas and Ashland Animal Rescue.
If all that shopping made one work up an appetite, they were in luck — as Brunch and Browse was happening simultaneously.
Hosted by Ashland Alliance and Visit AKY, Brunch and Browse began at 11 a.m., allowing attendees to pay just $5 for access to a special Small Business Saturday coupon that gave them access to discounts to locally owned restaurants and shops.
Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy and The Mill were offering up specials, including a buy one get one entree for those with a Brunch and Browse wristband.
For those opposed to walking to all those glorious shops after getting stuffed on potentially free food, a shuttle was running constantly from 29th Street to Winchester — free for those in attendance.
If a grab-and-go was more one’s style, several local food trucks were also set up downtown for delicious convenience.
Both events showcased items and food that you just can’t find at major corporate empires that can overshadow small creators and vendors, especially during the major shopping holiday.
The weekend served as a good reminder that shopping local gives one the opportunity to see the loving hands that make the products everyone loves to give and eat.