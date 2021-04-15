ASHLAND Two local school systems have achieved the Best Communities for Music Education designation.
The Boyd County and Russell Independent school systems won the honor from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for an “outstanding commitment to music education.”
It was the first time Boyd County had applied for the award.
Boyd County Band Director John Johnson said the process is mostly about funding.
“They look at things like staffing, whether teachers are certified to teach music,” Johnson. “It’s a lot less about awards or honors and more about the community — are there outside venues for students to participate in. We applied because we have an outstanding community that’s been ultra, ultra supportive.”
He said it’s also important to have administrators, like the Boyd system has, who listen to the needs of the music program and work with the band and the choir.
“If the community, parents and students are willing to get on board, after that, it all kind of falls into place,” he said of the program’s success. “I’ve always been blessed with school administration willing to listen to what I have to say, and if I have an idea that sounds absolutely crazy, they go along with me.”
He said while adequate funding for the program was important, it wasn’t the only standout reason his program won.
“It’s also about cultural diversity,” he said. “That includes bringing in guests who are culturally diverse.”
Johnson, who has been Boyd County High School’s band director for 15 years, said there are eight music teachers in the system.
This year was the third time the Russell Independent School District receive the honor, said Teresa Russell, choir director at Russell High School.
“It’s a very special award for the entire community that shows administrators, teachers, school personnel put as much emphasis on the arts as they do sports and as they do academics,” Russell said. “This is a community that’s rich in music.”
About 16,000 schools applied for the NAMM Foundation award, and about 600 received the designation. Russell pointed out the Boyd County and Russell Independent school systems are both in District 8 of the Kentucky Music Educators Association.
She said the designation is important for both school districts.
“It puts Russell and Boyd County at the top of the list when parents who move into the community are looking for a school for their kids,” Russell said. “Because of the emphasis we put on the arts. That’s the No. 1 benefit from this award.”
Three years ago, Russell said, Ruth Tompkins, a community member and NAMM member, nominated Russell. She said only three or four districts in the state won.
In its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify, schools answer detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at Kansas University.
Russell said the last year has been especially challenging with trying to teach music online.
“During COVID, anything we really needed to make music fly, (administrators) have bent over backwards to make sure we have it,” she said. “The award makes us want to bump the bar a little bit higher and continue to strive toward excellence.”
Johnson said winning schools don’t receive money, but it’s nice to be recognized on a national level.
“It’s really an award for everybody in the community, not just the music teachers,” he said. “All the music teachers are so appreciative of the community.”
