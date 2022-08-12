In the aftermath of the massive flooding in southeastern Kentucky, local governments in northeastern Kentucky proved they are a part of Team Kentucky.
Sending supplies and personnel to help with the clean up and rebuild effort, Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties came out in force to help their affected brothers and sisters to the south.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said that’s just what Kentuckians do.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s in western Kentucky, we’ll be there. If it’s in eastern Kentucky, we’ll be there,” he said. “That’s what we do as a state. We are there for each other, to help each other out.”
Boyd County
Boyd County and the City of Ashland lent a helping hand in Knott County in the wake of the devasting floods.
Justin Pruitt, county administrator, said workers with the county roads and parks departments worked to address culvert losses, given the 500 or so culverts and bridges lost in the waters.
Boyd County Emergency Management also responded to help perform damage assessments to help get FEMA funding.
Commissioner Keith Watts of the fiscal court said whole sheriff’s departments and fire departments were lost in the floods and it’s going to take a long time for them to rebuild.
Last week, the collections were done at the county road department — a tractor trailer truck load was sent and another load of supplies were transported by UPS.
Ashland Fire responded to the floods immediately in the Whitesville area, conducting water rescues and recovering the body of one person who lost their life to the disaster.
Utilities employees also responded to Hazard and Hindman, where they conducted damage assessments for the water and sewer systems. Reed Downs, superintendent of water distribution for the City of Ashland, said crews from his department assisted in hooking up water to houses.
Kentucky Power and the City of Ashland also coordinated relief supplies, sending a 20-foot trailer down to drop off needed supplies at the FEMA centers, according to City Commissioner Amanda Clark.
Greenup County
Local first responders with the support of local governments have mobilized to help those devastated by the floods in southeastern Kentucky.
Greenup County EMS Director Garth Wireman said Greenup County crews have been on site to help with a broad range of services because most services in the area are down, and even local emergency equipment in places like Letcher County were virtually destroyed in the floods, making most unusable until at least serious maintenance was conducted.
Floods wiped out telephone and power lines, and compromised all basic necessities such as water, food and housing, leaving the victims at risk for nearly every health and safety issue.
Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter said the devastation in affected counties was horrific and heartbreaking.
“I sent an entire crew down there with a backhoe and four dump trucks,” Carpenter said. The crew Carpenter sent included six emergency responders and EMS Director Wireman, but response throughout the county has been good because everyone is concerned about their neighbors in those counties.
“The City of Russell sent people down to work on water lines, and a lot of policemen also went there to help. We had a really good response from Greenup County,” he said, and added that other local counties and cities have sent out a good response as well.
“I am just glad that we can help those people because they are in bad, bad shape,” Carpenter said. “The floods took cars, trucks, tractors — everything they had.” Carpenter said that his crew returned last Friday, and had been replaced this week by a different crew, but he is willing and ready to respond with another crew as soon as needed.
“The loss of life is just tragic, and your heart goes out to them,” he said. “But we are willing to do everything we can to help”.
Wireman said that he had spent the better part of two weeks in Letcher County helping with incident management, and as of Friday he was heading back “for as long as it takes,” he said.
“We had deployed crews in Letcher County at the request of Kentucky Emergency Management,” Wireman said. The crews, he said, were helping with water rescue, swift water rescue and rescue efforts. Then Emergency Management was requested to help with the incident management.
“When we got there and met with the judge-executive and Emergency Management, we found that their emergency center and their backup emergency center had both been flooded,” Wireman said. “So, we immediately assisted with setting up a temporary Emergency Operations Center.”
Wireman said he and Nate Hamilton were on site, and Buford Hurley was coordinating efforts locally. It quickly became apparent that additional teams would be needed due to the widespread devastation that blocked even basic access to flooded areas.
“The emergency crews were having to use side by sides to get to people,” Wireman said. “Roads were covered with mud and debris that blocked them. There were even a couple of houses that had been washed out into the roadway itself.”
Dump trucks equipped with scraper blades, designed to remove snow, were deployed to scrape the heavy layers of mud and other hazards from the roadway so that emergency vehicles were able to access those in need, he said.
Wireman said the State of Kentucky through the Governor’s Office has set up a relief fund to aid in the rescue efforts. Anyone interested in helping through donations can go to kentucky.gov where there are links for the flood relief.
Carter County
Carter County Judge-Executive Mike Malone said that anybody who understands how horrible this is, wants to help any way they can.
“We can’t wait forever on this,” Malone said in regards to relief for the affected counties.
The destruction in Perry and Letcher Counties left more than 120 bridges demolished and roadways entirely washed away.
“Bridges can cost $60-$80,000 apiece to replace,” Malone said.
Without these bridges and roadways, some areas of the county are unreachable due to the terrain. Malone said there are still people who may need immediate assistance but reaching them isn’t possible until these repairs take place.
These repairs are going to run affected counties over their allotted budgets by hundreds if not thousands of times.
The Kentucky Association of Counties, (KACo) has run into the issue of affording the amount of trucks needed to aid in repairs and when they can afford it, the wait for them to arrive is just taking too long.
KACo is making trucks available to the best of its ability by sending trucks it does get, directly to affected counties before they are ever sent to counties unaffected by the flooding.
Carter County has dispatched truckloads of gravel to Perry County and drainage pipes to Letcher County to help restore roadways as quickly as possible.
District 2 Magistrate Morris Shears has also organized school bus brigades to travel to affected counties three times now. The buses have been filled with furniture, water, ready-to-eat meals and cleaning supplies, according to Malone.
In addition, Malone said Carter County has relied on local churches to collect monetary donations to send to affected churches in southeastern Kentucky.