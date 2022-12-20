FRANKFORT A local representative will serve as Vice Chair of the Kentucky House's Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee.
House Speaker David Osborne named Scott Sharp (R-Ashland) to serve on the post overseeing legislation concerning Kentucky's active military members and veterans.
In a press release issued Monday, Sharp stated he was honored to serve the post and hoped he could use his position to "create a better place for our active duty military and veterans and pass laws which will not only improve the lives who already call Kentucky home, but draw more military and veterans to our state."
Chair positions set a committee agenda and determines when and whether if a bill will be considered by the wider governing body.
The 2023 regular session will convene Jan. 3 and meet for 30 legislative days until March 30.