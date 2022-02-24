Silver Run Alpaca Ranch in Catlettsburg will be a part of the Celtic Calling Gathering, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 in Davis Park at 301 Capitol St. in Charleston, West Virginia.
Kevin Toney owns the ranch and works there with his brother Chris raising the animals and weaving items for sale.
Toney said while their family is mostly English, he loves Irish and Scottish culture and history. He added Chris Higgins, organizer of the gathering, invited him to show his wares.
"(He) saw my body of work in the tartans and invited us to the event," Toney said. "Our weaving style traces back to early Colonial Appalachia and the Scots Irish. It is a simple peasants weave they brought over with them. So it has a strong affiliation with the spirit of the Celtic and Highland Festivals."
The ranch will be at the gathering on March 5; the festival is March 4-6.
Other attractions will include:
• Clan and Crafter canopies, including some demonstrations.
• Music and dance performances.
• Celtic dog show.
• Highland Coos and Scottish Blackface sheep.
• Rock climbing wall.
• Children's games, tug-o-war and cabe toss.
• Jacobite re-enactor camp.
• Kilt Run, talk stories contest, parade, large mythical creatures including Loch Ness Monster, Welsh Dragon and a Unicorn Parade.
Higgins said attendees will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest group of people wearing unicorn horns (unicorns are the national animal of Scotland).
A specially commissioned limited edition print by artist J.P. Owens to commemorate the unicorn record attempt and the beauty and mystery of West Virginia will be on sale to benefit The West Virginia Land Trust, a statewide land protection organization that works with land owners and communities to protect special places throughout the state.
Church services are planned on Sunday, with a blessing of the tartan plaids.
Last year, the gathering was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Higgins said. This year’s event is the sixth.
