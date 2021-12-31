LEXINGTON A local woman is highly involved in one of the University of Kentucky’s largest and highly anticipated annual fundraisers.
Emily O’Dell, of Ashland, is one the DanceBlue operations committee.
DanceBlue is a year-long effort of events that culminates in a 24-hour, no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon. To date, it has raised $18.3 million to support the UK Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic through the Golden Matrix Fund.
According to a UK press release, DanceBlue’s committee consists of 152 students with serious commitment. It requires many hours of work to run the office, plan and carry out fundraising events and plan marketing and merchandising, stated the release.
The Golden Matrix Fund was created to benefit the DanceBlueKCH Hematology/Oncology Clinic patients and families.
The DanceBlue 2022 Marathon’s date hasn’t been announced yet. It took place in April in 2021.