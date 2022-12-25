ASHLAND The Pattons’ persimmon tree has fallen just a bit short of a state record.
Clayton and Jennifer Patton, whose tree was featured in a story in The Daily Independent in November, knew it was unusually tall but had no idea the state kept track of the tallest trees of each species in the state.
At least 64 inches in circumference and perhaps 80 feet tall, the tree could be about 100 years old, according to Mrs. Patton. The typical persimmon tree is 20 to 30 feet.
When Kentucky Division of Forestry officials visited the Pattons last week, they found the tree wasn’t quite large enough to be a Champion, meaning the largest of its species in the state.
“They measure them by points, like deer antlers,” she said. “One point equals one inch. They measure for height and circumference. The largest persimmon in the state is 155 points and ours is 131.” She said they were told the height is good, but the trunk is lacking.
Governments have been keeping track of such information since 1940, when the American Forests organization began searching for the largest tree of each species in the country. Now called the National Registry of Big Trees, the list covers more than 870 species. Kentucky contributes 11 champions or co-champions to the list.
In 1968, Kentucky’s Division of Forestry began its own list of champion trees in the state. The makeup of the list changes, not only because of trees dying or new champions being named, but because of new species being added; the list is dictated by species named in “Trees and Shrubs of Kentucky” by Mary E. Wharton and Roger W. Barbour.
While the Pattons’ tree didn’t make the cut as the largest persimmon in the state, she said she enjoyed the experience and the measurement stirred others in the area to have their trees measured. Plus, it was an educational experience.
“I loved learning about the trees,” she said.