LOUISA
The Spring Fling Quilt Retreat will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at the Lawrence County Community Center.
Attendees are invited to bring a quilt for show and tell.
Registration fee is $20 and includes a supply list to make a tulip quilt. Those who wish to attend by don’t want to make the quilt can bring their own projects to work on.
Supplies needed will include sewing machine, scissors, rotary cutter, small iron and pad and threat.
The retreat is sponsored by Brenda Blackburn, quilt instructor; Kathy Hyuden, Gran Gran's Quilting at (606) 793-1659; and Sherry Burchett of Quilters Play House at (606) 624-5267. Either shop may be called for more information.
Registration deadline is April 2.
Church celebrates
59 years
HANGING ROCK
The Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ will mark its 59th anniversary with a special service at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The church is at 525 Ohio 650.
Glenn Jenkins is pastor.
AARF events
set this weekend
ASHLAND
The Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a supply drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart on Riverhill Drive.
Executive Director Cathy Queen said supplies are low and the organization is in need of Purina dog and puppy chow, Purina One cat and kitten chow, paper towels, gently used towels, fleece blankets, laundry detergent, canned paté cat food, canned dog food and monetary or gift card donations.
Also on Saturday, an adoption event is slated for 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at PetSmart.
AARF will have eight dogs and puppies available for adoption to those who have been preapproved.
For preapproval, request and application by emailing adopt4aarfky@gmail.com before the event.
Extension board
meet rescheduled
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Extension District Board has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 5 at the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service at 2420 Center St.