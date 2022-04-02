PRINCESS
Lane shifts and width restrictions will occur on U.S. 60 in Boyd County over the next month as work continues on a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet widening project.
Beginning Wednesday, April 6, all traffic between the bingo hall and car lot (milepoint 1.8) near Princess will be shifted onto new pavement as contractors install a box culvert underneath the highway. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be narrow — restricted to 11 feet wide.
The traffic restrictions will remain in place until mid-May. Motorists should slow down and use caution. Large commercial vehicles or those over 11 feet wide should detour using Ky. 180 and I-64 at Cannonsburg.
In addition, access to Kelly Drive (old Princess Drive) from U.S. 60 at Princess remains closed. A detour has been marked using nearby Princeland Drive.
Motorists should also expect speed limit changes, construction equipment entering and leaving the highway, and intermittent flagged traffic during construction.
The work is part of the Transportation Cabinet’s $45 million upgrade of U.S. 60 that will transform 4 miles of the old, narrow road between Cannonsburg and I-64 at Coalton into a straighter, three-lane-style highway.
Checkpoints in
Greenup County
GREENUP
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office will conduct periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the county as approved by the office’s policy and procedure manual.
The checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.