ASHLAND
Abby Meek, a 2021 Rogers Scholar and junior at Ashland Blazer High School, is hosting a canned food drive in coordination with the Ashland Area YMCA.
All donations will benefit the Ashland Community Kitchen.
Canned food may be dropped off May 5-19 at the Ashland Area YMCA. Your generosity is greatly appreciated, Meek said.
First Friday
this week
ASHLAND
The first First Friday of 2022 is set for Friday from 6-9 p.m., weather permitting, at The District in Ashland.
There will be a cruise-in. Parking is from 3:30-6 p.m.
There will be more than 40 downtown businesses and vendors participating. An indoor family-friendly movie will play at First Presbyterian Church.
Several food trucks, including Saylors Reef, Matney’s Pizza, M&J Rolling Cafe and more, will be featured.
There will be live music and kids zone activities.
Rowan I-64 Rest
Area gets honor
MOREHEAD
Kentucky’s “best maintained” rest area for 2021 can be found on the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Rowan County, the Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday.
“A well-kept, safe, and easily accessible rest area with ample services for weary travelers is not just a convenience, but a necessity that Kentucky is honored to provide,” said Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which annually presents the Best Maintained Rest Area Award.
It’s the second year in a row — and the sixth time in the award’s 22-year history — that the Rowan County westbound I-64 rest area, near Morehead, has captured the honor. Judging is based on unannounced quarterly inspections by the cabinet.
The rest area, which opened in 1979, offers essentials for weary travelers — clean restrooms, drinking water, snack machines, well-lit parking, picnicking, and a pet walking area. It also features an eye-catching, flower-rich landscape overseen by the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 roadside crew.
All Kentucky roadside rest areas are operated by Community Services Project Inc. (CSP), a nonprofit that trains and employs about 400 disabled workers in Kentucky. About a third of the workers are dedicated to maintaining Kentucky’s 16 rest areas, seven welcome centers, and four truck rest havens.
Certificates to commemorate the award were presented to CSP employees, as well as to District 9 transportation employees.
Steve Gunnell, chief engineer for District 9, praised the facility staff for their repeat Best Maintained Rest Area Award performance.
“Travelers who rely on our highways day in and day out deserve a consistently well-maintained rest area,” Gunnell said. “My thanks the CSP staff and our district staff for providing it. We appreciate the exemplary teamwork they’ve shown in earning this honor once again.”