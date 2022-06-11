AHS Class of 1964 awards grants
ASHLAND
The Ashland High School Class of 1964 Fund of the Foundation for the Tri-State Community has announced two grants totaling $5,500. The endowment fund was established in 2014 as a way for Class of ’64 alumni to give back to the Ashland area and has awarded a total of $43,076 in grants in its eight-year history.
The 2022 grants are:
$500 to Boyd County Schools for Imagination Library.
$5,000 to the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum.
Class member Roger Wilson explained: “The Class of ‘64 Fund was set up as a way for the Class of 1964 to give back to education in the Ashland area community. We proposed funds for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program as a way to help children realize the joy of reading. The program provides an age level book for children each month from birth through kindergarten. Then, we heard about the beginnings of a Black History Museum in Ashland. One of our classmates, Bernice Henry, has been instrumental in getting this started. We are proud of the work that she has done in Ashland for many years and wanted to be a part of this exciting project for the history of Ashland.”
‘Continuous green-T’ work to begin
FLEMINGSBURG
Construction starts next week to improve the U.S. 23 and Ky. 5 intersection at Bellefonte in Boyd County by reconfiguring it for “continuous green-T” traffic.
A continuous green-T is a low-cost intersection alternative that reduces congestion by allowing some traffic on a high-volume highway to move freely with a continuous green light.
Once construction is complete, the new intersection will be like the one nearby at U.S. 23 and Diederich Boulevard (Ky. 693) in Greenup County.
Here’s how it will work:
Traffic on northbound U.S. 23 coming from Ashland will not have to stop at the Ky. 5 traffic signal. Instead, both northbound lanes will have a continuous green signal allowing traffic to flow freely.
On southbound U.S. 23 going toward Ashland, the signal will stop traffic as usual — but in shorter cycles — to allow vehicles to cross to and from Ky. 5.
On Ky. 5, traffic coming from Bellefonte can turn right or left onto U.S. 23 at each green signal as usual – but also in shorter cycles. The key difference is that traffic turning left onto northbound U.S. 23 toward Russell will cross into a new acceleration-merge lane and have several hundred feet to merge right into the free-flowing northbound U.S. 23 traffic.
Overall, the intersection improvement project will reduce signal wait times and decrease the number of cars stopped at the traffic signal, thereby reducing traffic delays and congestion. There’s also a potential reduction in crashes associated with continuous green-T intersections.
Contractors will start work Monday to reconfigure the U.S. 23 and Ky. 5 intersection by building raised concrete medians, constructing a new northbound U.S. 23 merge lane, installing traffic separation posts, restriping pavement, and updating signal equipment. Additional U.S. 23 median work will take place between Ky. 5 and Hoods Creek.
During construction, the left lane of U.S. 23 will be closed in both directions through the Ky. 5 intersection, and will remain closed around the clock to protect motorists from pavement drop-offs. Flagged traffic could be possible at times. Work will take until about June 24 to complete.
About 25,000 vehicles a day travel U.S. 23 in the Ashland-Russell area. Motorists should be prepared for delays or seek alternate routes to avoid backups during construction.
Work is being done by Mountain Enterprises, Inc., under a low-bid $266,997.75 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contract.
MEETINGS
Monday
Ashland Independent Schools, Special meeting, 5 p.m. 1820 Hickman St.
Tuesday
Boyd County Public Schools board of education, 6 p.m. BCHS Alumni Auditorium, 2021-2022 retirees will be honored.
