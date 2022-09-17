Judge rules in favor of Ky. teen
LOUISVILLE
A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop when the teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons.
The teen, Tae-Ahn Lea, was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn. Lea, who was 18 at the time, filed a federal lawsuit over the traffic stop.
U.S. District Court Judge Greg Stivers wrote in a summary judgment ruling Thursday that Crawford violated Lea’s right against unreasonable search and seizure.
Crawford, who is white, had believed Lea looked nervous and lied about a weapon in the car, according to Stivers’ ruling. The “weapon” was a miniature souvenir Louisville Slugger bat that was tucked between the front car seat and the console.
“Crawford’s consideration of the miniature bat was not sufficient to establish reasonable suspicion that Lea was armed and dangerous and nervousness is not a reliable indicator of criminal activity,” Stivers wrote.
Crawford patted Lea down and handcuffed the teen before a K9 dog was called in to search the vehicle. Lea was eventually released and given a citation.
Stivers ruled in favor of Lea in a summary judgment, meaning a jury will decide how much in damages will be awarded to Lea. Crawford is no longer on the Louisville police department.
Stivers also dismissed Lea’s claims against Louisville’s former police chief and three other officers.
Computer system delayed
FRANKFORT
Kentucky is dealing with another major delay in replacing its antiquated computer system at the Office of Unemployment Insurance.
The state recently canceled the latest request for proposals for the upgrade project and reluctantly decided to start over, Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said Thursday.
Proposals by interested vendors were due by Oct. 19 of last year for the estimated $47.5 million upgrade, projected to take 18 to 24 months to complete, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
“We had — in good faith, we had procured a new vendor,” Link told a legislative panel.
“We had gone through negotiations,” he said. “Everybody was in agreement. We had the contract, we sent it to the vendor to sign. And they completely went silent on us. We made numerous efforts to contact the vendor, repeatedly. They would not respond to us at all.”
The cabinet learned two “people affiliated with that vendor” were indicted by a federal grand jury, Link said.
Monday
Greenup County Board of Education, 5:30 p.m. special meeting, Central Office. Alternate location: GCHS.
Sept. 27
City of Catlettsburg council. 6:30 p.m.The regularly scheduled meeting set for Sept. 20 was canceled due to some council members attending the 2022 KLC Conference and Expo. Agenda items include approving minutes and reports, second reading of an ordinance, a playground contract, a grant assistance agreement and more.
Staff, wire reports