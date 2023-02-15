Student bill
advances
CHARLESTON, W.Va.
The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday passed a bill aimed at enhancing the education of students in kindergarten through third grades.
The bill passed the Senate unanimously and now heads to the House of Delegates. It would establish a support system for students to learn to read, write and work with numbers. It would establish benchmarks in English and math and require a reading improvement plan for certain students.
Certain underperforming students in English language arts at the end of third grade would be held back, with exceptions. The bill also would allow for testing and screening of students for dyslexia.
Each class with more than 12 students in grades one through three would be required under the bill to have an assistant teacher, an aide or a part-time interventionist.
Staff, wire reports