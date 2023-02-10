Foundation offers scholarships
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Health Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors. Three scholarship opportunities are available:
Boyd County Medical Society Scholarship: Four $1,500 Boyd County Medical Society scholarships will be awarded. Seniors from Boyd County High School, Paul G. Blazer High School, Fairview High School, Russell High School, Raceland High School and Greenup County High School are eligible to apply. Scholarship funds are applied to the first year’s tuition, room and board, books and lab fees. Students pursuing any field of study are eligible.
Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Five $1,250 Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing scholarships will be awarded. Applicants must be children or grandchildren of King’s Daughters team members at the time of application and award. Scholarship funds are applied to the first school year’s tuition, room and board, books and lab fees for students pursuing the field of nursing.
Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship: One $2,000 Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship will be awarded. The scholarship is $2,000 annually, renewable for up to four years, as long as scholarship criteria are met. Applicant must be a resident of one of the following states and counties at the time of application and award (children of full-time team members at King’s Daughters are exempt from residency requirement). Kentucky – Boyd, Carter, Greenup or Lawrence; Ohio – Lawrence; West Virginia – Wayne. Scholarship funds are applied to tuition, room and board, books and lab fees. Applicant must be enrolled or have plans to enroll in a health-care field at an educational provider in Kentucky, Ohio or West Virginia.
Requirements and applications for all scholarships: All scholarship recipients must maintain at least a 2.5 GPA (3.0 GPA for Boyd Co. Medical Society) with a minimum of 12 hours of classes per semester. Recipients must also provide the Health Foundation with a copy of transcripts at the end of each semester to receive the next semester’s payment.
Applications are available online by visiting kdhealthfoundation.com. Applications must be received no later than March 31. For more information,call Laura Patrick at (606) 408-9332.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Feb. 8 are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Judy Fields; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Jody Lowman.
