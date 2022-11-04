Living history show planned
ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College will host a free program at noon Nov. 16 in the J.B. Sowards Theatre on the College Drive Campus in honor of Native American Heritage Month.
West Virginia’s Doug Wood will give a living history performance illustrating the close ties of Cherokees and other First Nations Americans with 18th century Appalachian and Ohio Valley landscapes.
Wood’s early interest in Eastern Woodland American Indian history was sparked by his paternal grandmother’s recounting of the family’s Cherokee heritage.
After earning a bachelor of science in wildlife management from West Virginia University, Wood focused his attention on 18th century Appalachian history and later expanded his studies and living history portrayals into the Appalachian region’s 17th century and prehistoric people, demonstrating their life-ways adaptations to the natural resources surrounding them.
GCHD schedule released
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will be closed on Tuesday for Election Day, reopening at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The department also will close on Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day, reopening at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Nov. 2 are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Kay Memmer; third — Cecile Freeman; fourth — Kathy Setterman.
Wreath-making class set at extension office
GREENUP
The Greenup County Master Gardeners will offer live holiday wreath classes at the Greenup County Extension Office.
Classes will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 and at 10 a.m. and noon on Dec. 3.
The nonrefundable fee of $25 includes all materials and light refreshments.
Registration and fee is due by Nov. 28.
If you cannot make it to a class but would like a wreath, call the Extension Office at (606) 836-0201 to order a pre-made wreath for $30.
Space is limited; to register, call (606) 836-0201.
