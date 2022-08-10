Hilltop Book Fair Aug. 20, 21
HUNTINGTON
Book lovers can nab some deals at the Huntington Museum of Art’s annual Hilltop Book Fair, set for from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 and from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
Admission to the vent, a fundraiser for the museum, is $5 on Saturday and free on Sunday.
Book prices are $2 per paperback and $3 per hard cover on Saturday; fill a box with books for $10 on Sunday. HMA will provide the boxes.
Volunteers and HMA staff members sort and arrange the used books by categories prior to the Hilltop Book Fair. Genres include children’s books, mysteries, romances, art book, and more.
For more information on events at HMA, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
Checkpoints in Greenup
GREENUP
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office will conduct periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout Greenup County as approved by the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure manual, according to a press release.
These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
Staff reports