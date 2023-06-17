YMCA Fore The Kids scramble soon
BELLEFONTE
The Ashland Area YMCA’s third annual Fore The Kids golf scramble is scheduled for Friday, June 30, at Bellefonte Country Club.
Team Fastrax — America’s skydiving team — will present the American flag in an aerial display by parachuting onto the No. 1 fairway.
All participating veterans will be honored.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. A shotgun start is set for 9 a.m. Continental breakfast will be served.
Cost is $600 for a four-person team. Hole sponsorships and corporate sponsorships are available.
Contact Tracy Hillman at (606) 923-6508 or tnhcpa@gdhco.com or Scott Campbell at (606) 571-4365 or scampbell@ashlandareaymca.org for more information. Forms are available at the Ashland Area YMCA at 3232 Megan Neyer Way. The YMCA can be reached at (606) 324-6191.
Money will benefit the youth of the community.
65th reunion for AHS Class of ’58
ASHLAND
The 65-year reunion for Ashland High School’s class of 1958 is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, from 5-8 p.m. at The Elks Lodge.
Contact Phyllis Piercy at (606) 325-1827 with any questions or for more information.
7th annual 5K to support Safe Harbor
ASHLAND
The seventh annual Happy Feet 5K race will be July 15 at Crabbe Elementary School near Central Park.
Onsite registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m. at Crabbe; proceeds will continue to support Safe Harbor’s art programs for clients and children.
The art programs help clients develop self-awareness, learn to process stress and anxiety, address unresolved conflicts and increase self-esteem.
Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky is dedicated to eliminating domestic violence through prevention, education, and intervention.
The event is sponsored by Claire Gussler, daughter of Dr. Carter and Theresia Gussler and organized by Osuch Tri-State Race Planners.
Pre-registration is $25 with T-shirt on or before July 7; on race day, runners will pick up their race packet at Crabbe Elementary. Awards will be mailed to the first three finishers in the male and female age groups. There also will be door prizes on race day from local stores and restaurants.
Virtual option is also available by registering online at TriStateRacer.com.
Sponsorships for the event are being sought and are tax-deductible. All sponsors will have their company or business logo printed on the back of the race shirt. Sponsorship levels include: platinum — $1,000, gold — $750, silver — $500, bronze — $250 and copper — $150.
Sponsorship or pre-registration checks should be mailed to Osuch Race Planners,
Happy Feet 5K, c/o Alan Osuch, 5024 Williams Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. You can also sign up online at TriStateRacer.com.
For more information, contact Osuch at (606) 369-4403. If you would like to volunteer to help on race day, call Linda Day at (606) 329-9304.
Special music at FWB church
ASHLAND
Jeff Carmen will sing at the 10:45 a.m. June 25 worship service at Westwood Free Will Baptist at 1820 Hoods Creek Pike.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for this week are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Cathy Hood; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Jacque Brownstead.
Monday at 5:30 p.m.: Greenup County Board of Education, regular meeting, Central Office (alternate location: GCHS).
Monday at 6 p.m.: Carter County Board of Education, regular meeting, 228 S. Carol Malone Blvd., Grayson.
Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Olive Hill City Council, regular meeting, Olive Hill Senior/Community Center.
