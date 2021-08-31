RUSH
A multi-family yard sale is planned for 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the Kilgore Methodist Church parsonage.
The parsonage is next to the church; turn left off U.S. 60 at the former Rosie's Restaurant and travel a quarter mile on Ky. 854.
FHS seniors have
doughnut project
ASHLAND
A Fairview High School senior is trying to benefit two groups with one project.
Jocelyn Grace Salyers, a devotee of the #RACK movement, found a way to incorporate helping her class doughnut-selling fundraiser by encouraging the public to buy one dozen glazed doughnuts for $10 and donating them to a local nursing home. Specialty doughnuts sell for $12 per dozen. Doughnuts may be purchase to keep as well.
Salyers performs #RACKs for several nursing homes and said she thought the community would be willing to help seniors in school and senior citizens.
The sale will continue through Sept. 9.
Payment may be accepted by PayPal or send a message on Facebook.
Autumn Life Writing
class debuts Sept. 7
HUNTINGTON
The 68th edition of The Life Writing Class led by author and editor John Patrick Grace will launch online via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 7:15-9:15 p.m. The class will run for 10 consecutive weeks.
One or more in-person meetings may be arranged for fully vaccinated participants at a location in or near Huntington.
More than 65 books have been published to date by LWC alumni. These titles include national and regional award winners such as the novel “Father’s Troubles” by Carter Taylor Seaton and the memoir “Rough Lumber: Stories from Spurlock Creek” by Justine Rutherford.
Genres represented by alumni include novels, short story collections, essay collections, autobiography, memoir and travelogue.
Grace holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent and has himself authored or co-authored six nonfiction books. He has edited books for both regional and national book publishers, and is also a regular editorial-page columnist for The Herald-Dispatch.
To enroll or for further information call Grace at (304) 617-1292 or email him at publishersplace@gmail.com.
Monday closure
for GCHD
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
The health department will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
MEETING
Tuesday — Boyd County Extension District Board, 4:30 p.m., Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg.