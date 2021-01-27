GRAYSON
State highway crews will continue daytime road closures on Ky. 1444 in Carter County over the next two to three weeks for drainage pipe replacements.
Work to replace several pipes underneath the highway began Jan. 19, but has been delayed due to weather.
When weather allows this week and next — now through Feb. 5 — crews will close Ky. 1444 about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day between its Ky. 7 and Ky. 773 intersections to replace pipes. Work, and road closures, are also possible the week of Feb. 8-12.
Message boards will be used to note where daily road closures will occur and to communicate any schedule changes. When the road is closed, motorists may detour through Grayson using Ky. 7 and Ky. 773.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
ACTC offering short-term, non-credit classes
ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College and the other 15 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System are offering low cost, non-credit training.
The short-term courses, offered through the Workforce Solutions program, help those already in the workforce who want to move up or people who need training to get started in a new career.
Programs are offered in two online formats — self-paced or live classes. Self-paced classes include:
• Healthy at Work – The latest information on COVID-19 risk factors and safety measures in the workplace.
• Professionalism and Essential Skills
• Communication and Diversity
• Transition to Management
Live virtual classes offered are:
• NEC Electric Code Update
• Professional in Human Resources Certification Exam Prep
• SHRM SCP/CP Certification Exam Prep
• Electrical Licensing Preparation
• AutoCAD Basics
• Enhanced Operator I: Workplace Principles
• Safety and Universal Precautions
• Microsoft Excel Level 1
• OSHA
• Sterile Processing National Review Certification Prep
• Pharmacy Tech National Review Certification Prep
• Adapting Your Leadership Style
• Cultural Competence
The skills and certifications are in-demand. Students will learn from industry experts and quickly gain the expertise needed for career advancement and employability. Cost for courses begins at $49 with several under $100. Exam prep courses are higher. For more information on cost and start dates for each course, visit the Workforce Solutions web page.
MEETING
• Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 8:30 a.m.: The Ashland Community and Technical College Board of Directors will convene in the Stewart Board Room at College Drive Campus.