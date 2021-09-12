ASHLAND
Tri-State motorists should expect traffic impacts at the Ashland twin bridges soon as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers inspect the Ohio River crossings.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 20, contractors will use climbing gear, lifts and specialized trucks to inspect structural components of the 12th Street (green) and 13th Street (blue) bridges that transport U.S. 23 and U.S. 60 traffic between Kentucky and Ohio.
The inspection will require daily lane closures — between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. — on each bridge and on U.S. 23 (Greenup Avenue), according to the following schedule:
• Monday, Sept. 20: 13th Street bridge, right lane closed, other two lanes will remain open. Expect merging traffic entering the bridge from Kentucky and while exiting the bridge in Ohio.
• Tuesday, Sept. 21: 13th Street bridge, right lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.
• Wednesday, Sept. 22: 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.
• Thursday, Sept. 23: 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.
• Friday, Sept. 24: Greenup Avenue below bridges, alternating single lane closures, each direction.
• Saturday, Sept. 25: 12th Street bridge, one lane traffic across the bridge. Crews will begin with left lane closed, followed by right lane closed. Opposite lane will remain open each time. No over-dimensional loads permitted during inspection.
• Crews will also use the sidewalk on the 12th Street bridge to perform inspection activities, but will maintain clearance for pedestrians and cyclists.
Beginning today and continuing through Tuesday, closures of the Ironton-Russell bridge will occur daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During closures, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52 to the Ashland twin bridges to U.S. 23 in Kentucky.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.