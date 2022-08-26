Women’s art focus of documentary
PRESTONSBURG
A free screening of “Appalachian Women in the Arts” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain Arts Center.
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center documentary was made by Bobby Lee Messer.
Retired Teachers to meet Sept. 1
ASHLAND
The fall meeting of the Boyd County Retired Teachers will be Sept. 1 at the Ashland Elks Lodge on the corner of Carter Avenue and 9th Street.
The 11:30 a.m. meeting will begin with a baked steak/chicken lunch for $15. Guest speakers will be Kim Jenkins, executive director of Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, and Karen Pierzala, educational programs director. Those attending are asked to bring supplies for Ashland, Fairview and Boyd County schools, such as backpacks, posterboard, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, etc.
Reservations must be made by Aug. 30 by calling Jacqui Thornberg at (606) 939-5069 or Jean Fraley at (606) 922-6702.
Bridge winners announced
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Aug. 24 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Kay Memmer; third — Jacque Brownstead; fourth — Jody Lowman.
Archey reunion coming up
LLOYD
The descendants of Charley and Ida Boyles Archey will have a family reunion on Sept. 10 at the Greenup Dam.
Lunch will begin around noon. Bring a dish and a gift for passing.
Staff reports