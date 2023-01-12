Women, Wine, Jewels Jan. 23
ASHLAND
The fourth annual Women, Wine, Jewels and More fundraiser to support ACTC scholarships for women will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at The Mill in downtown Ashland.
Cost is $50 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres, live music and a silent auction for jewelry, purses and more.
Catlettsburg native Holly Forbes, a top 10 finalist on “The Voice” in 2021, will provide musical entertainment.
Reservations are required and limited. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by Jan. 13 to AS_Foundation@KCTCS.edu or call Norma Meek at (606) 831-5707.
Chocolate Extravaganza set
ASHLAND
The 25th annual Hope’s Place Chocolate Extravaganza will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at the Ashland Town Center.
A limited number of golden tickets are available to purchase for full-size chocolate treats made by local vendors. Donated Easter baskets will be for sale.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at hopesplace.org. Proceeds will go to Hope’s Place to provide services children who have been sexually and physically abused.
Blood drives upcoming
ASHLAND
The Boyd County Chapter of the American Red Cross is planning blood drives at the following locations:
Jan. 20, noon to 5 p.m. — American Red Cross Boyd County Chapter House, 4201 Blackburn Ave., Ashland.
Jan. 24, noon to 5 p.m. — Boyd County Public Library, main branch, 1740 Central Ave., Ashland.
Jan. 25, 2 to 5 p.m. — Rock Hill High School, 2415 County Road 26, Ironton.
Feb. 3, 10 to 3 p.m. — Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave., Ashland.
Feb. 15, 9 to 2 p.m. — Ohio University Riffe Center, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.
Feb. 17, noon to 5 p.m. — Bridges Christian Church, 1402 Kenwood Drive, Russell.
Breakfast to mark Maple Days
HUNTINGTON
The Wild Ramp will host Maple Days 2023 Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at the store at 555 14th St. West.
The menu will feature local maple syrup from Cedar Run Farm and Tom’s Creek Family Farm, pancakes, fried potatoes and pork sausage from Crawford Family Farm. Maple syrup will be available for purchase during the event.
Proceeds will go to support the Wild Ramp and local farms in the area.
GCHD hours announced
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The department will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Jan. 11 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Cathy Hood; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Teri McKee.
