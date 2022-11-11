Winter Wonderland starts Monday
ASHLAND
The Winter Wonderland of Lights opening ceremony is set for Monday at 6 p.m. at Central Park in Ashland.
The festival, which began in 1988, will kick off at the Central Park Bandstand.
Wizardfest this weekend
IRONTON
The 2022 Ironton Wizardfest is scheduled for today and Sunday. The main entrance is by Unger’s Shoe Store on 3rd Street in Ironton.
On Saturday, it will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a variety of events happening at the Ro-Na Auditorium.
An adults-only Wizard’s Ball is slated for 9 p.m. to midnight at the Ro-Na.
A crafts tent, exotic animals, meet-and-greets and escape rooms will be featured among many other mini-events on both days.
Sunday’s Wizardfest hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the Ironton Wizardfest Facebook page for more information.
Community Thanksgiving service
IRONTON
Ironton First Church of the Nazarene will have a community Thanksgiving service on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m.
Pastor Michael Quann of Merrit Creek Church of Christ will deliver the message. He is the operations manager for Southern Hope Recovery Center.
Quann served in the United States Army from 1985-89.
Christine Hunt will bring special music on her Irish Penny Whistle and the Native American Flute.
Finger food and fellowship will follow the service.
Tuesday
Boyd County Board of Education, 6 p.m., regular meeting, Boyd Co. High Alumni Auditorium.
