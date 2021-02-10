ASHLAND
A winter weather advisory is in place in northeastern Kentucky through 7 a.m. Friday.
Mixed precipitation is expected in Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties, with up to 2 inches of snow and ice accumulations of up to three-tenths of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
Power outages and tree damage are expected as a result. Travel will be difficult. Hazardous conditions may impact the morning and evening commute.
If you must travel, NWS reminds you to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Visit weather.gov/rlx for more information.
ACTC Business Administration mentorship
ASHLAND
Four students at Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) are receiving an invaluable opportunity as part of a four-year-long partnership between ACTC and Member Choice Credit Union (MCCU), according to a press release from the school.
Darrell Mahan, Loran Patterson, Alexis Smith and Dean Kitchen are each completing a semester-long mentorship with the Ashland-based business as a part of their enrollment in the Business Administration program at ACTC.
Rebekah Michael, program coordinator for the Business Administration program, said the mentorship program isn’t a required part of students’ educational experience, but is one that is highly encouraged.
Students have varying responsibilities during their mentorship, but there is a large emphasis on learning soft skills, such as punctuality and communication.
Smith, one of the students in the program, said she and her peers have learned the importance of dressing and acting appropriately on the job and how important flexibility and communication are. She also believes she will be very prepared to enter the workforce at the end of the mentorship.
Although MCCU and other partners do not guarantee that internships will lead to full time work, Michael says it is common that they give ACTC interns consideration when full time positions open up.
For more information, visit https://ashland.kctcs.edu/education-training/program-finder/business-administration.aspx or email Michael at rmichael0005@kctcs.edu<mailto:rmichael0005@kctcs.edu.
Gillum’s Service and Repair, Inc. honored
ASHLAND
Gillum’s Service and Repair, a local dealer of Cub Cadet outdoor power equipment, recently earned distinction as one of the top 65 Cub Cadet independent dealers in America for 2020. Gillum’s Service and Repair received a plaque honoring this achievement.
Gillum’s Service and Repair has sold and serviced Cub Cadet equipment, including lawn and garden tractors, zero-turn riding mowers, commercial mowers, utility vehicles, snow blowers and more, for 21 years, according to the company.
The business is at 8611 U.S. Rt. 60 in Boyd COunty and offers a complete line of high-performance Cub Cadet outdoor power equipment, genuine parts, accessories and attachments, as well as expert service and recommendations. Customers can stop in or call (606) 928-4932.