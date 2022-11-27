White Oak Beard Supply helping kids
RACELAND
White Oak Beard Supply, a new company in Raceland, has been conducting a month-long fundraiser throughout November and will have a fundraising contest in December to help underprivileged children this holiday season.
According to owner Jared Manis, the company is setting aside 25% of its total sales from November and donating it to programs that will supply Christmas gifts for kids in need within northeastern Kentucky communities.
White Oak will also conduct a "Beards for Kids" contest at The Laidback Bar and Grill in Ironton on Saturday, Dec. 10 — 100% of the proceeds from the contest will be put into the same pot as the November funds.
Manis said all of the company's products are handmade, bottled, labeled and sealed and it uses all natural ingredients.
Check out the White Oak Beard Supply Facebook page for more information.
