Webinar focuses on memory issues
RUSSELL
Neurologist Matthew Kodsi will be the guest speaker at a free webinar titled “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” on Sept. 7.
Presented by The Morning Pointe Foundation, the event is the latest in Morning Pointe Foundation’s Caregiver Cafe series.
The session will include information on signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease to watch for, treatments and interventions, as well as the latest research finds on the disease.
Kodsi will address topics such as the difference between Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, risk factors for Alzheimer’s, the three stages of Alzheimer’s and what resources are available to help families dealing with a diagnosis.
Kodsi is a neurologist with more than 25 years of experience.
To register, go to morningpointe.com/caregivercafe.
MEETING
Monday
Greenup County Board of Education, 4:45 p.m. special meeting, Central Office.
Staff reports