Annual antique show upcoming
HUNTINGTON
The Pilot Club’s 68th annual antique show and sale will be Aug. 19, 20 and 21 at Mountain Health Arena.
The show consists of professional dealers from multiple states who offer a wide range of quality antiques, collectibles, vintage and modern at a wide range of prices.
Admission is $6 for all three days.
Help for veterans
CATLETTSBURG
Rickie Hammond, Veterans Benefits Field Representative, will be at the Boyd County Senior Citizens Building through Friday by appointment only.
Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veterans benefits.
The service is free of charge, provided by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.
To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility.
Call (606) 585-3833 for more information or to make an appointment.
Staff reports