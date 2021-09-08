GREENUP
Matthew Warnock has announced his candidacy for Greenup County Attorney in the 2022 election.
Warnock has been practicing law for 20 years in the federal and state courts in Kentucky. He’s a partner at Warnock & Warnock.
Warnock has served as Assistant Greenup County Attorney over the last 10 years. In the role, he’s been involved in criminal prosecutions, child support enforcement and protecting minor children in dependency, abuse and neglect cases.
“My experiences in the courtroom and as assistant county attorney have led me to run for Greenup County Attorney,” Warnock said. “I want to be part of the county leadership team to make positive changes for the people and future of Greenup County. I want to create an open-door policy so that every citizen can have access to the county attorney’s office when they need help. Every person should have their constitutional rights protected no matter what part of the county they are from, who they know or with what party they are registered.”
Warnock is married to Dr. Stacy Warnock. They have one daughter, Chloe.
Members Choice CEO
gets esteemed honor
ASHLAND
Members Choice Credit Union's CEO Cheryl Deborde received the Frank Moore Outstanding Professional Award at the Kentucky Credit Union League Annual Meeting on Aug. 27, according to a press release.
The purpose of the Frank Moore Outstanding Professional Award is to recognize the distinguished achievements, time and effort in support and promotion of the credit union idea put forth by the credit union professionals in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, stated the release.
"It is an honor to have been chosen for the Frank Moore Outstanding Professional Award, and to have won the award is amazing," Deborde said. "I have been so fortunate and blessed with opportunities to grow and thrive in the wonderful state of Kentucky, and to be recognized among so many terrific financial institution leaders is truly humbling!"
Deborde has been with Members Choice Credit Union since March 2010, when she was hired as the Compliance Manager. The Board of Directors named her CEO in the winter of 2015.
Deborde has worked in the financial industry for 30-plus years. She was recognized as the CU Times "Credit Union Hero of the Year" for the entire nation in 2021.
During her tenure as President, MCCU has won two Excellence Awards from CUNA's Operations & Member Experience Council for member service and several local commendations for the best financial institution and credit union, stated the release.
According to the credit union, Deborde models the behavior of “People Helping People” in both her professional and personal life.
KDMC delivers AEDs to
first responders, organizations
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Health System donated 34 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to first responders and community organizations throughout the area, according to a press release.
AEDs went to the following, among others:
• Ashland Police Department: Chief Todd Kelley, Lt. Jason Moore and Sgt. Nick Lewis received two AEDs for their department.
• Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Administrative Assistant Stacy Salisbury and Deputy Sheriff Jerry Todd accepted the donation of two AEDs.
• Ashland Boyd County Emergency Management: Deputy Director of Planning Greg Priddy, Director Tim England and Chief Deputy Director Harold Holley received one AED.
• Ashland Community Kitchen: Executive Director Dr. Desmond Barrett accepted the donation of one AED.
• Ashland Independent Schools: Superintendent Sean Howard received the donation of two AEDs.
• Boyd County Public Schools: Superintendent Bill Boblett and school nurse Teresa Crooks, RN, accepted the donation of a pair of AEDs.
• Hope’s Place: Executive Director Lisa Phelps and Development Coordinator Tiffany Jobe received the donation of one AED.
• Ashland Salvation Army Major Jason Swain accepted the donation of two AEDs.
This is the third year for the AED donation program, which is funded through the King’s Daughters Health Foundation and King’s Daughters Auxiliary, according to a news release. Last year, King’s Daughters provided 30 AEDs to community organizations.