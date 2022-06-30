CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Cooperative Extension Office will start the Senior Farmers Market Vouchers on Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8, at 2420 Center Street, Catlettsburg.
It will start at 9 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. both days. Call the extension office at (606) 739-5184 for more information.
Animal shelter to
host benefit gala
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Animal Shelter will host a benefit gala called “The Fur Ball” on Saturday, July 23, at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center.
The goal is to raise money for the welfare of the animals in Boyd County as well as to provide community assistance for injured animals and spay and neuter services.
Gala tickets are $60 each or $100 for two tickets. Tickets include dinner, featuring a Mexican food bar with a choice of fajitas or tacos, an open bar, a DJ and silent auctions.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Businesses can donate items for the silent auction until July 20.
Top Dog Table sponsorships are $1,000. They include one table for eight with prime seating close to the dance floor. For being a top sponsor, there will be unlimited food and drinks, digital advertisement scrolling on six different TVs and a shelter recognition card giving the sponsor attention for being a top sponsor.
Visit the Boyd County Shelter Facebook Page for more information.
BCC Bridge results
Bridge results from June 29 at the Bellefonte Country Club are as follows: 1st — Teri McKee, 2nd — Kay Memmer, 3rd — Jacque Brownstead and 4th — Cathy Hood.