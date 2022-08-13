Virtual 5K to benefit senior center
ASHLAND
The upcoming Youth Has No Age virtual 5K run/walk will benefit the Ashland Senior Center.
It will take place on Aug. 20 and 21. Anyone from any city or any state can participate in the virtual event on any course of their choosing.
Visit tristateracer.com/virtualyouthhasnoage5k to register. There are sponsorships available, too.
Event organizer Alan Osuch said proceeds will go toward improving a tight financial situation. He said funding is limited and this puts constraints on meals and open hours. The Ashland Senior Center is currently open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch is served on those days at 11:30 a.m., and seniors participate in a variety of activities.
Call Osuch at (606) 369-4403 if interested in sponsoring the event or with any other questions.
Pathways accredited
ASHLAND
Pathways, Inc. has been accredited for a period of three years for its programs in crisis stabilization: integrated: SUD/mental health (adults; crisis stabilization: mental health (children and adolescents); outpatient treatment: integrated: SUD/mental health (adults); outpatient treatment: integrated: SUD/mental health (children and adolescents); and residential treatment: substance use disorders/addictions (adults).
In addition to the programs, the Pathways Executive Board was accredited. This is the third three-year accreditation the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International has awarded to Pathways, Inc.
This decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards.
Pathways, Inc. has offices in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties. CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement of services that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF
For more information, call Pathways at (606) 329-8588 or (866) 233-1955 or visit pathways-ky.org. Pathways’ Help Line is (606) 324-1141 or (800) 562- 8909.
Comedy Show slated for Aug. 18
ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College will host a free stand-up comedy show on the College Drive Campus from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday on the lawn behind the main building, weather permitting.
In case of rain, the event will move to the teleconference room of the Learning Resource Center at College Drive.
Donations of canned food, hygiene products, and school supplies will be accepted in support of the Pathfinder Pantry.
Scheduled comedians include Christopher Toyloy, Shaena Rabbani, Xavier Dunson and Yale Reames, all from Columbus, Ohio.
Because of some of the show’s content, the event is recommended for adults only.
For more information, email Orlando Currie at ocurriejr0001@kctcs.edu.
Work begins on $3M upgrade of U.S. 60
Work is under way on a $3 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet improvement project along 5 miles of U.S. 60 east in Carter County.
The project includes culvert, pavement and drainage repairs at multiple locations, new and replacement guardrail, entrance upgrades at Star Elementary, and other enhancements to improve the stability and safety of the important state highway, according to a press release.
Now through this fall, construction will take place on U.S. 60 from just east of Wilson Creek Road (milepoint 30) to the Boyd-Carter county line (milepoint 34.8) near the I-64 interchange at Coalton.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane at work locations with flaggers directing traffic. Minor delays can be expected.
The project is being done by Mountain Enterprises Inc. under a $2,926,573 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract. The contractor has until Nov. 30 to complete the work.
Staff reports