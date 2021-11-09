ASHLAND
A violin Christmas recital for students of Kathy Chamis will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Southland Bible Institute.
Performers will include Lexi Miller, Emily Pennington, Linda Duke, Sophia Stambaugh, Alexandria Caldwell, Guiliana Ashley, Jim Adams, Bob Miller, John Thornberry (of John Thornberry Trio), Cari Esque and Kathy Chamis. Social distancing and/or masks will be required.
Love offering will be taken for the use of the Fellowship Hall at Southland.
Manfred Langer of Tri-State Bible College will give the opening and closing prayer.
Hope, inclusion
show's theme
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center is asking artists to submit their original work for a themed exhibit sponsored by the Mountain Association of Eastern Kentucky.
The organization will choose an artist or displayed piece for a commissioned work to be used as their annual online greeting card and a selected artist will be commissioned to create a printed holiday card as well.
The theme is “Hope and Inclusion.”
Up to three original pieces per artist may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 24 at the gallery.
Art must be wired for framing and 3D pieces ready to display. The artist's name, title, medium and price should appear on each piece; an artist registration may be completed prior to delivery or onsite. There is no entry fee; a 20% commission will be deducted from sold works only. Art will remain on display through year end 2021 and artists will be notified about picking up all pieces in-house in January.
A free opening reception for artists, the public and sponsor will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 at the gallery. Three cash awards of $500 each for the GGAC Board Choice, Brandon Click Memorial Award and People's Choice will be given during the Awards & Announcements portion of the evening. Live music will be performed by the Huntington Blues Society All-Stars; light refreshments will be provided.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
Student writing contest
seeks poetry
IRONTON
The Ohio University Southern Council on Diversity and Inclusion seeks enries into the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Writing Contest.
The contest, open to all Tri-State students in grades 6-12, asks students to write a poem on a contemporary social topic involving peace or protest that they feel would have gotten King’s attention were he still alive today. Like King, students must use a variety of creative techniques to help broaden their audience, capture their readers’ attention and inspire their readers to make a difference.
“Each year it is my honor to help coordinate this writing contest,” Dr. Hayley Haugen, professor of English at Ohio Southern and one of the contest judges. “The contest provides a wonderful opportunity to encourage young writers to reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to share their impressive writing with our community. The judges and I always enjoy reading the submissions and look forward to the poetry the students will generate from this year's prompt.”
Prizes will be awarded in two categories:
• Grades 6-8: First Place - $100; Second Place - $50; Third Place - $25.
• Grades 9-12: First Place - $100; Second Place - $50; Third Place - $25.
Entries must be received online by 5 p.m. on Jan. 7. Poems should be sent to mlkessaycontest@ohio.edu. Entries will only be accepted via email.
The subject line of the email should be the title of the poem. Attach the poem as a .doc, .docx or .pdf file. Do not paste the poem in the body of the email. Do not include your name or any of the above information (except title) on your poem.
For a full list of contest rules and guidelines, visit ohio.edu/southern/events-southern/mlk.