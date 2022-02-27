FLATWOODS
Veterans representative Rickie Hammond will meet with veterans at Pappy’s Cookin’ in Flatwoods on Friday, March 4, at 9 a.m.
Hammond will discuss all benefits available to veterans. Call Barry Grimm at (606) 471-0848 if you have any questions.
Pappy’s Cookin’ is at 2135 Argillite Road in Flatwoods.
Program seeks
volunteers
ASHLAND
The Legal Aid of the Bluegrass Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is looking for volunteers.
The program advocates for rights, dignity and independence for nursing home residents. People involved in the program visit about 1,700 frail and elderly at least quarterly and advocate for quality care and work to resolve problems.
Volunteer roles include advisory council, certified volunteer, friendly visitor, recruiter, marketer, consumer educator, administrative assistant and volunteer coordinator.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.
Contact Amanda Hamilton at (606) 780-2258 for more information.
Police pursuit duo
arraigned Friday
CATLETTSBURG
Two men involved in a cross-state police pursuit were arraigned Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Jerry Bryan, 49, of Argillite, and Andrew Riley, 24, of Wurtland, were arraigned by Judge George Davis on charges relating to a Feb. 8 car chase that started in Kenova, wound its way through Boyd County, into Ohio and finally ending back in Ashland.
A third suspect, 32-year-old Latasha Brown, of Ashland, did not stand for arraignment on Friday’s docket.
Bryan and Riley, who while showing as co-defendants appeared separately, were set for a pretrial hearing on March 24.
On the issue of bond, Davis declined to lower Riley’s $75,000 bond, citing a significant criminal history.
For Bryan — the alleged driver of the vehicle – the issue of bond backfired, with Davis opting to raise his $75,000 to $100,000.
The judge stated he raised the bond due to Bryan’s criminal history, as well as the pending probation violations he is facing in other cases before the court.
MEETING
Today at 5:30 p.m.: Regular board meeting, Central Office (alternate location: GCHS).