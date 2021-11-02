ASHLAND
Ashland Blazer High School will present its annual Veteran’s Day Assembly at 9:30 Nov. 11 in Anderson Gym.
Performers will include Blazer High School’s JROTC, bands, choirs and theater students.
Guest speaker will be Ironton native Lt. Col. (Ret.) John W, Turner, senior Army instructor at Blazer.
The event will include a slide show with pictures of local veterans who have ties to the school and will honor soldiers who didn’t return with the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action ceremony.
Area veterans and their families are invited. Masks are requested throughout the assembly.
For more information, call (606) 327-6040.
Holiday Market
set for Saturday
GREENUP
The sixth annual Holiday Market will be from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday outdoors at the McConnell House at 97 Wurtland Ave. Admission is free.
More than 35 vendors will offer handmade, homemade items, including baked goods, jewelry, crochet and knitting, sewn household items, jellies and jams, hand painted artwork, handcrafted decorative items and clothing and woodcarvings.
Dragonfly Food Truck will offer hot coffee, pumpkin bread and their usual menu items.
For more information, call Anne Stephens, Greenup County Extension Agent for Fine Arts and Community Development, at (606) 836-0201.
Shoppers Delight
at Neighborhood
ASHLAND
The Neighborhood, at 2516 Carter Ave., will have its seventh annual Shoppers Delight Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Friends of The Dressing Room’s indoor sale will feature Christmas items such as trees, decorations, sweaters, tableware and greenery, as well as toys, baskets, jewelry, candles, quilts, purses, wall art, electronics and books.
Proceeds will be used to purchase blankets, underwear, socks and other necessities.
For more information, call (606) 324-5400. Customers who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.
Holiday preview
spans days
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art Museum Store will offer its 2021 Holiday Preview Sale over multiple days to help with social distancing.
The sale will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 and continue until 5 p.m. Nov. 14; the museum and store will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
Decorations and gift items will be highlighted, along with artwork by regional artists. The store also has estate jewelry, books, toys, West Virginia food products and other items for sale.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
Arena opts for
cashless transactions
HUNTINGTON
Mountain Health Arena will move to cashless concessions transactions because of concerns about disease transmission.
“For the safety of our guest and employees, Mountain Health Arena is choosing clicks over cash to help reduce exposure. This will also help increase the fan experience while attending our events. The food and beverage lines wait will significantly decrease,” Jenny Frazier, marketing manager for Mountain Health Arena, said. “We have been continuing to find ways to enhance our fans involvement. From the moment they step foot on our newly renovated plaza to when they leave after the encore, we want everything to be in their interest and for them to see that we provide the best level of service in the Tri-State area.” Moving to cashless transactions is just one of the improvements you will see in the upcoming months as you attend an event here.
During this transition period, consumers will be able to purchase a gift card at the arena if they need to convert cash to card. For more information, visit mountainhealtharena.com.
Christmas bazaar
at Church set
RUSH
Kilgore United Methodist Women will host the church's annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Fellowship Hall at the church
Homemade crafts, wreaths and tree ornaments will be sold on the church Facebook page beginning on Thursday. The items also will be available on Nov. 13.
Food items, including baked goods, hot dogs, chili and soups will be sold as carryouts only on Nov. 13.
Proceeds will go for mission projects.
The church is on Ky. 854 off U.S. 60.
Harlan Co. author
to talk at ACTC
ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College will host Harlan County native and author Dr. Bill Turner at noon Thursday at the J.B. Sowards Theatre for a free discussion of his latest book The Harlan Renaissance, in which he reconstructs black life in the coal company towns in and around Harlan County during coal’s final post-war boom years from his own personal experiences.
Turner has spent his career studying and working on behalf of marginalized communities, helping them create opportunities in the larger world while not abandoning important cultural ties. He is best-known for his ground-breaking research on African-American communities in Appalachia.
For more information about Dr. Turner go to whturnerphd.com.
MEETING
Today
Noon: Russell Board of Education, special meeting, Russell BOE.