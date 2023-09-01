Veterans benefits rep. to be in Boyd
CATLETTSBURG
Rickie Hammond, Veterans Benefits Field Representative, will be at the Boyd County Senior Citizens Building in Catlettsburg Monday through Friday by appointment only.
Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.
To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For an appointment, call (606) 585-3833.
Darts tournament to benefit organ donor affiliates
LEXINGTON
The local community will be aiming for a bull’s-eye as Forever 24 works to raise awareness and express support for Suicide Prevention Month and its meaning, all while also raising money to support Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) and its mission to save lives, according to a press release.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Second Annual Bull’s-eye for Caleb Darts Tournament will take place at Squires Tavern in honor of Caleb Pitts, who lost his life to suicide at the age of 24 on March 15, 2022.
“My son was a fun, loyal and loving young man whose laughter and wit would brighten his surroundings,” said Leilani Gilbert, Caleb’s mother. “He repeatedly said he wanted his life to mean something. Now, in his death, we want to continue in his honor to help others and our community.”
This year’s darts tournament will include food and drinks, a silent auction, raffle prizes, a 50/50 draw and a prize of $1,500. A portion of proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit KODA.
Since Caleb’s death, Forever 24 has raised nearly $13,000 for Shelby’s Way Foundation, a suicide awareness and education company. Forever 24 has also donated 2,000 books to Squires Elementary School and organized a Motorcycle Memorial Ride where all proceeds were donated to the Veterans Club.
To participate in the tournament or donate a gift card, merchandise, or a filled basket for the silent auction, contact Leilani Gilbert at (859) 229-9651. All monetary donations can be sent to Leilani Gilbert at 1105 Banyan Cove, Lexington, KY 40509.
Staff reports