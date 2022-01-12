CATLETTSBURG
Rickie Hammond, Veterans Benefits Field Representative, will be at the Boyd County Senior Citizens Building Monday through Friday by appointment only.
Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.
Furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility and apply.
Call (606) 585-3833 to schedule an appointment.
Locals land on
G-town Dean’s List
GEORGETOWN
Georgetown College announced its Fall 2021 Dean’s List, which includes five students from the Ashland area.
Those students are the following: Alexa Craft, Parker Clarke, Hunter Musser, Taylor Craft and Megan Riffe.
To qualify, students must have completed the semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 grade-point average. A total of 319 students made the Dean’s List for the fall semester.