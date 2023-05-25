Veterans room dedicated at center
KENOVA
The C-K Community Center and War Memorial will dedicate a new Veterans Honor Room at noon Monday.
The Veterans Honor Room is meant to honor local individuals who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, along with those currently serving. It is the first of its kind in Wayne County.
Photos of local veterans are displayed throughout the room, with their names, branch of the military and dates they served. Veterans and community members have submitted the names and photos of those included. Board President Larry Moore may be contacted to submit additional nominations. There is no cost to be featured or nominated.
“This is important because there isn’t anywhere in Wayne County like this, and it is important to honor our veterans,” Moore said.
Mayor Tim Bias of Kenova and Mayor Paul Billups of Ceredo will be in attendance, and the C-K Alumni Band will play. Refreshments will be served. The event will last around one hour.
Greenup Trade Days upcoming
GREENUP
The third annual Greenup Trade Days will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m June 3 on Main Street.
Set-ups start at 7 a.m. and are free; a donation to the Greenup Beautification Committee, which is the sponsor, is appreciated.
For more information, call (606) 836-2421 or (606) 922-2876.
Lunch and Learn on Tuesday
ASHLAND
The theme of the next Lunch and Learn, set for 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, will be “Regional Tourism Overview.”
Speakers will include Andrew Steele, Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau, and Brandy Clark, Visit Ashland.
The event will be at Giovanni’s Pizza & Pub at 6938 U.S. 60 in Summit.
To RSVP, call (606) 324-5111 or email info@ashlandalliance.com.
Man allegedly shot roommate
LOUISVILLE
A man in Kentucky’s largest city is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting his roommate during a dispute over a Hot Pocket, authorities say.
Clifton Williams, 64, was arrested on assault charges Sunday after he accused his roommate of eating their last Hot Pocket and attacked him, shooting him in the buttocks, Louisville Metro Police Department officials told WLKY-TV.
According to police, Williams started throwing tiles at the man after he realized the last microwaveable turnover was gone. He then shot him in the buttocks as he tried to escape, the TV station reported.
Williams is prohibited from contacting the victim, who was taken to UofL Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His bond was set at $7,500.
Staff, wire reports