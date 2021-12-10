GRAYSON
“A Very Metal Christmas” will be from 6-10:30 p.m. today at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center.
The show will feature WhatDrivesTheWeak (Deathcore), I, The Oracle (Metalcore), The Human Tragedy (Symphonic Death Metal) and an aerial hoop performance by Clarice Darling.
The event is sponsored by Broken Drum Records. The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
Lawrence County
Shop with Cop
SOUTH POINT
The Lawrence County Shop with a Cop program is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m.
The event will take place at the South Point Walmart.
The program is working to provide an opportunity for about 45 local children to have a brighter Christmas this year. It is a joint effort involving officers from all Lawrence County Law Enforcement Agencies, with funding coming from private donors.
The program provides children a positive interaction with local law enforcement, according to a press release.
Dinner will be served after the event.
Leadership program
seeking applications
SOMERSET
The Center for Rural Development’s summer leadership program is seeking applications.
Weeklong Rogers Scholars and Rogers Explorers are intensive programs focused on leadership skills and exclusive college opportunities.
Rogers Scholars, open to high school sophomores, will be from June 5 through 10 at Morehead State University and from July 24 through 29 at Lindsey Wilson College. Deadline to apply is Jan. 31.
Rogers Explorers is open to middle school students who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study. Current eighth-graders are eligible to apply.
Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28.
Applications are available online at centeryouthprograms.com.
For more information, call Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator, at across@centertech.com or call (606) 677-6019.
MEETING
Monday
5:30 p.m.: Olive Hill City Council, special meeting, community/senior center, 220 Railroad Street.