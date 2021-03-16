OLIVE HILL
A vehicle pursuit crossed county lines from Carter into Rowan Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Two troopers on patrol were behind a yellow Chevy Cobalt when it picked up speed and committed several traffic violations, according to KSP announcement.
When the troopers activated their lights, the Cobalt kicked the speed up a notch and crossed over into Rowan County, state police said.
At that point, the driver and front passenger bailed out of the car and ran on foot, KSP said. The driver, Berlin Johnson, and the front passenger, Brandy Flannery, were apprehended, the release states. A back seat passenger, Grady Scarbo was also arrested, according to police.
Johnson was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Flannery was charged with fleeing or evading, simple possession and trafficking offenses. Scarbo was charged with simple possession.
Three charged with drug possession
OLIVE HILL
Kentucky State Police and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office apprehended three folks on drug charges Friday, according to a press release.
It all went down in Olive Hill, when units saw a Jeep Patriot commit a traffic violation, the release states.
Upon making contact, it was discovered the driver, Eric Hall, had warrants for his arrest, the release states. After receiving consent to search the vehicle, law enforcement turned up heroin, meth and drug paraphernalia, the release states.
Hall, along with passengers Eric Swanigan and Margaret Crider, were taken in on heroin, meth and drug paraphernalia possession charges.
Leadership Kentucky accepting nominations
FRANKFORT
Leadership Kentucky is accepting nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021.
Leadership Kentucky connects a selected group of leaders to gain insight on the complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions at various locations throughout the state, participants will meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities.
The Class of 2021 will have its orientation session in June at the historic Boone Tavern in Berea and will travel to Louisville in July, Hopkinsville in August, Somerset in September, Paducah in October, Ashland and Morehead in November and Frankfort and Lexington in December. Each session will cover a topic ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education and healthcare, agriculture, and government.
Participants must be nominated; the nomination form is available online at leadershipky.org. Potential applicants will receive full application instructions via email once nominated. All Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021 applications will be due mid-March.