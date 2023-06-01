VA rep to visit next week
CATLETTSBURG
Rickie Hammond, Veterans Benefits field representative, will be at the Boyd County Senior Citizens Building in Catlettsburg Monday through Friday next week by appointment only.
Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veteran’s benefits. The service is provided free by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.
To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For an appointment, call (606) 585-3833.
Fly-in next weekend
CANNONSBURG
The Tri-State Model Flyers are having their annual fly-in June 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. until sunset at their field in the Coffee Industrial Park.
Visitors will be able to observe electric and fueled aircraft, drones and helicopters fly.
A special aerial demonstration will be given by 14-year-old Lane Walker from Grayson. Lane is sponsored by several companies and puts on an acrobatic performance.
Flyers must have an AMA membership and pay a $20 landing fee (includes lunch).
The event and parking are free to the public and concessions will be sold.
Contact club president Rick Hay at (606) 315-1280 for questions.
Gallery seeks June submissions
GRAYSON
This year, "ARTICON" is the theme for the annual Pride in the Arts show at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center.
Artists are invited to share their original artwork this month at the Grayson Gallery; artists and the public will be invited to attend the Opening Reception from 6 to 9 p.m. June 30.
All artists may submit up to three pieces, in any medium and include any subject (each submission will be accepted, regardless of theme or subject matter), with submissions to be taken from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 or 26 at the gallery at 301 East Third St.
There is no entry fee; works must have artist name, title, medium and price on the back (or tagged for 3D pieces) with wire hangers or other means of hanging. Work on hand also may be picked up during the above dates.
Three, $50 cash awards will be available. Sold works only have a 20% commission to the gallery.
Broadband speed test encouraged
SOMERSET
The Center for Rural Development, in collaboration with the Kentucky Office of Broadband Development, is encouraging residents in its 45-county primary service area in Southern and Eastern Kentucky to take the Kentucky Broadband Speed Test.
Data collected from the speed test will be used to determine broadband access in each community and create a map that will assist Kentucky communities in their efforts to secure grants and other support to improve broadband services.
The Kentucky Broadband Speed Test is accessible from one of three websites: The Center for Rural Development website at centertech.com or by visiting https://centertech.com/broadband/, the SOAR website at https://soar-ky.org/ or the Kentucky Office of Broadband Development at https://broadband.ky.gov.
The speed test is free, anonymous, and can be completed in about one minute. If you took the test earlier, you may take it again. The latest effort is meant to build on the data collected from the previous testing cycle. New data will make it possible to establish baselines and allow comparisons to the earlier test results.
To take the speed test, participants must connect their device to their home Wi-Fi service and disconnect from any virtual private network which may be used for school or work. For the most accurate results, participants should make sure no one else in the home is using the internet to stream video or play games while running the test.
Those who do not have Wi-Fi access at home may submit the address of a home without service by visiting a location, such as a library or a restaurant, that offers free Wi-Fi.
The Kentucky Broadband Speed Test is a crowd-sourcing project that will gather data from Kentuckians needed to expand home internet access for distance learning, telework and telehealth.
For more information, call The Center for Rural Development at (606) 677-6000 or email Scott Surber, Broadband Technology Liaison, at ssurber@centertech.com.
Murder-mystery fundraiser planned
ASHLAND
"Clueless!," an interactive murder-mystery presented by Murder and Merriment, will be June 30 at the Ashland Elks Lodge at 900 Carter Ave.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. The show will start at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m.
A fundraiser for Rotary of Ashland, the event will include two tickets for drinks; an open bar will follow.
The premise: Nine guests have each been offered $100,000 to spend the night in a creepy mansion. But one is offered $1 million to commit murder. If they all survive until morning, they each collect their money. If not, all bets are off.
Ticket costs are $75 for singles and $125 for couples. To purchase tickets, visit rotaryashlandky.com.
MEETING
June 13
9 a.m. Greenup Fiscal Court