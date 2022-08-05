United Way steps up for flood victims
LOUISVILLE
In the wake of the July 27 floods throughout eastern Kentucky, the Commonwealth's United Way network began working with emergency management, disaster partners and local communities to support services for families impacted by the devastating event.
Families needing support can call 211, Kentucky’s United Way help line, 24/7, 365 days a year.
At this time, the United Way of Kentucky (UWKY) Disaster Fund is accepting monetary donations to support recovery efforts at uwky.org/disaster. All of the funds received by UWKY will support the recovery and restoration of the impacted communities.
Following what is being called a “thousand-year flood," recovery efforts beginning at this time will extend through the months and years ahead.
“Kentucky’s United Way system is calling on donors to consider making a gift to support our neighbors across the Commonwealth”, said Kevin Middleton, UWKY President. “In the face of challenging times, Kentuckians rally together and lift each other up. This is that moment, and we will be there to support these communities throughout their recovery.”
Gifts can be made by visiting https://www.uwky.org/disaster. United Way is asking donors to please consider rounding up their gift to cover the cost of credit card processing fees when donating.
Liberty donates $50K for flood relief
Liberty Kentucky President David Swain issued the following statement after the company donated $50,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many individuals and families who have been impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky. To help support relief efforts, Liberty has donated $50,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund established by Gov. Andy Beshear. We have been in close communication with our employees and community partners on-the-ground in Kentucky and stand ready to assist however we can. We look forward to serving the eastern Kentucky community and are committed to being part of this important relief effort.”
Wall build project
IRONTON
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will partner with Be Hope Church in Ironton to host a wall build event today beginning at 9 a.m. on the church’s campus at 310 S. 3rd Street in Ironton.
During the wall build, volunteers from the church and community will help assemble the wall framework of a future Habitat home.
Volunteers will also be encouraged to write messages on the framework to the future Habitat homebuyer.
The wall frames will be ceremoniously raised after completion, and then will be transported to the Habitat construction warehouse and will be used for a future Habitat home, which will be at 113 Buffington Street in Huntington.
