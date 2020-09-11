ASHLAND
The United Way of Northeast Kentucky’s (UWNEK) 2020-21 campaign kicked off in unique fashion on Wednesday. Traditionally a breakfast event, the UWNEK kick-off this year took the form of a singing, traveling road show because of COVID-19.
A barbershop quartet comprised of members of the Singing Kernels accompanied UWNEK board members and volunteers as they made their way through the community to deliver campaign materials to area businesses, according to a press release.
UWNEK CEO Jerri Compton credited the idea of the Singing Kernels assisting with the kick-off to this year’s campaign chair Bernard O’Nan.
“Knowing we couldn’t have our kick-off event in the traditional manner, Bernard came up with a great idea to add a little flair and excitement to announce the start of this year’s campaign,” Compton said. “We wanted a safe way to hand out materials and since we couldn’t dine together, we thought a serenade from a distance would be a lot of fun.”
The singers and UWNEK representatives adhered to masking and social distancing guidelines, traveling in small numbers and singing from outside the businesses that were visited except in instances where lobbies were large enough to meet COVID-era precautions.
“We know that this year’s campaign has challenges,” said O’Nan. “Because of COVID-19, a lot of the events and other fundraisers that businesses use in their internal campaigns simply can’t occur. It is why it’s more important than ever that our supporting businesses and their employees come together to have successful campaigns even if those campaigns look different than in previous years.”
The theme of the campaign this year builds on the United Way’s overarching theme of LIVE UNITED.
“We have yard signs that state ‘In this house we LIVE UNITED,’ stickers for car or business windows that also state that “we LIVE UNITED,’” O’Nan said. “We need everyone to be in this … every person, every business, every group…everyone in our communities united for United Way.”
St. Claire reopens
Morehead-North Clinic
MOREHEAD
St. Claire HealthCare has announced the Morehead-North primary care clinic has now fully reopened with a new team of healthcare providers led by Laith J. Sweis, MD, and Mary Caric, APRN.
Dr. Sweis, a board certified physician in both internal medicine and pediatrics, joined the SCH medical staff in 2019 and Caric has been caring for patients as part of St. Claire’s primary care team since 2010.
SCH’s Morehead-North location now offers same day or next day appointments, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both virtual and in-person appointments are available.
MEETINGS
Monday
5:15 p.m. — Fairview Independent Schools, special board meeting, tax hearing, Fairview High School Library.
5:30 p.m. — Fairview Independent Schools, special board meeting, Fairview High School Library.
6 p.m. — Russell Independent Schools, special board meeting, central office (alternate location: Russell High School).
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Carter County Schools, local planning committee, Carter County BOE’s Central Office (228 S. Carol Malone Blvd. in Grayson).
6:30 p.m. — Catlettsburg Board of City Council, special virtual meeting. It can be viewed on the My Town TV Facebook page.